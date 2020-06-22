Chicago Cubs Sign Mount Carmel Grad Ed HowardHoward graduated from Chicago's Mt. Carmel High School.

Chicago Sky Prepping For Challenge Of Playing Shortened Season In Florida, Coach And GM James Wade SaysThe Chicago Sky are getting ready for a training camp, and all the league games, to be played in Bradenton, Florida.

Chicago Dogs Among 6 American Association Baseball Teams Set To Start Season In 3 Pod CitiesThe Chicago Dogs are one of six American Association teams starting their season July 3.

Youth Baseball Practice Looks Different During Pandemic, But In Deerfield, All Agree It's 'Going Great'The CBS 2 Morning Insiders headed to Deerfield to find out what a baseball practice looks like in the COVID era.

Bulls Head Physician Dr. Brian Cole On How Safe It Really Is For Sports To ReturnCBS 2's Matt Zahn spoke with Bulls head physician Dr. Brian Cole, who's also Managing Partner at Midwest Orthapaedics at Rush Hospital, about how safe it really is for sports to return.

Horse Racing Set To Return At Arlington Race Track In July, Pending ApprovalHorse racing is set to return at Arlington Park, without fans, at least to start.