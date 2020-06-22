CHICAGO (CBS) — Phenom shortstop Ed Howard from Mount Carmel High School will now play for the Chicago Cubs.
The 18-year-old was the team’s first pick (16th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. Howard graduated from Chicago’s Mount Carmel High School.
He batted .421 in his junior year in high school. Howard was 48 for 114) with 11 doubles, four triples and three homers in 35 games during his 2019 junior season with Mount Carmel.
There he earned Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Howard, who hits right-handed, played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field, and in 2019, was part of Team USA’s 18-under club.
Howard was the starting shortstop on the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League Team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series.
He became the first Illinois high school position player to be picked in the first round of the draft since Jayson Werth was selected 1997.
Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Dreams 2 reality💙❤️. Thank you @cubs organization! Let’s do it🚨 pic.twitter.com/8Wb4Aqwltr
— Ed Howard (@ehowardIV) June 22, 2020