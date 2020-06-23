CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge has denied the City of Chicago’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit following a deadly fire in Little Village that killed 10 children. The children were having a sleepover when the fire started in the home in 2018.
In his ruling Tuesday the judge noted that city inspectors found 38 safety code violations in the house the day before the fire yet continued to let the family stay there.
Ald. George Cardenas is also named in the suit.
