CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 38 new deaths.

The latest figures bring the total to 137,825 cases statewide and 6,707 deaths in 101 counties.

The deaths reported Tuesday include one woman in her 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and three men in their 60s, two women and one man in their 70s, two women and one man in their 80s, three women and two men in their 90s, and two women over 100 in Cook County.

The figure also includes one man in his 70s and one woman and one man in their 80s in DuPage County; one man in his 60s and one man in his 80s in Kane County; one woman in her 60s in Kankakee County; one man in his 90s in Kendall County; one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, and two men in their 80s in Lake County; one woman in her 80s in McHenry County; and one woman in her 70s and one in her 80s in Will County.

Boone, Jefferson, Macon, St. Clair, and Winnebago counties also reported deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 test for a total of 1,399,510. The preliminary statewide positivity rate as a percent of total tests from June 16-22 is 2 percent.

At a news conference Tuesday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinois has seen declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and fatalities for five consecutive weeks.

“I commend every resident of Illinois for thinking of your neighbors across the state during this ongoing battle against COVID-19. Lives are in your hands, and you’ve saved so many with your actions. These actions have given Illinois a leg up against this virus,” she said.

Ezike also said the state has seen a steady decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April 28, when the state peaked at more than 5,000 patients in hospitals, including 1,290 in intensive care.

“So we are delighted to see how far we’ve come, and how many fewer patients we have hospitalized with COVID-19,” she said.