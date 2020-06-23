PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) — A swimmer’s body was pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon at the Indiana Dunes.
Witnesses reported seeing an 18-year-old man being struck by a wave just west of the beach area at Indiana Dunes State Park around 11 a.m.
He did not resurface.
The Portage Fire Department found his body about 90 minutes later.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the investigation into the incident was ongoing Tuesday evening. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.