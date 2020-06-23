Bears Hall of Famer Mike Singletary Helps Spread Word On Free COVID-19 Testing For Underserved Communities In Chicago AreaSingletary is helping the “Minority and Rural Health Coronavirus Study,” which seeks to understand why COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting minorities and underserved communities in Chicago and across the nation, spread the word about free COVID-19 tests in Chicago and Kankakee.

NWSL Releases Updated Schedule For Challenge Cup Following Orlando Pride's WithdrawalThe league will now hold an eight team 23 game tournament in Utah with all games available on CBS All-Access.

TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.

White Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Garrett CrochetCrochet, 20, was the 11th overall pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft earlier this month.

Chicago Cubs Sign Mount Carmel Grad Ed HowardHoward graduated from Chicago's Mt. Carmel High School.

Chicago Sky Prepping For Challenge Of Playing Shortened Season In Florida, Coach And GM James Wade SaysThe Chicago Sky are getting ready for a training camp, and all the league games, to be played in Bradenton, Florida.