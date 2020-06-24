CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed Wednesday night when a vehicle caught fire after a crash in the northbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway.
Illinois State Police said, around 8:40 p.m., two vehicles went through the Army Trail Road Toll Plaza near Addison, when one of them struck the other from behind.
The vehicle that was struck from behind caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s’ name has not been released.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, and was taken to AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center GlenOaks for treatment.
No one else was injured.
The toll plaza was shut down for approximately four hours after the crash.