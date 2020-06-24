CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has announced 715 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 64 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 138,540 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,770 deaths.
In the past day, the state has conducted 29,331 virus tests, for a total of 1,428,841 since the start of the pandemic. Over the past week, the state’s positivity rate is 3%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,614 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 389 in intensive care, and 219 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Wednesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.