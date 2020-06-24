CHICAGO (CBS)– Amid ongoing protests against police brutality, the fight to keep officers out of public schools continues.
Wednesday, the CPS board will vote on a resolution to terminate the $33 million contract between CPS and the Chicago Police Department.
A street march and car caravan with CTU members, Black Lives Matter Chicago and other activists will begin at CPS headquarters at noon. They will head to Daley Plaza.
They are asking that the mayor invest in student needs, instead of officers in schools.
All of this will happen as the Board of Education holds a virtual meeting, including two motions concerning the $33 million contract.
Between CPS and the police department, the first is to terminate the agreement, which expires at the end of August. The second motion is to consider alternative options for school safety.
Last week, CBS 2 reported some Chicago aldermen introduced an ordinance to keep police officers out of CPS, but it was sent to the rules committee where potential laws typically die.
CTU teachers joining today’s rally say the money to keep police in schools should be spent on other resources like counselors, nurses and even PPE for when schools reopen in the fall.