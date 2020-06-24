CHICAGO (CBS)– Faith leaders from the South Side and the south suburbs are challenging colleagues to help get 50,000 new voters to the polls in November.
“Not only that every church will push this massive voter drive, but we are also asking that at least two or three of your members will become deputy registrars,” Pastor Andrew Gibson said.
The pastors say they are upset with violence and racism and the way to make change is to vote. The leaders are hosting voter registration drives and panel discussions with candidates.