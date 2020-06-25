CHICAGO (CBS)– A 12-year-old girl was shot early Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Police say the girl was playing on the sidewalk, near 68th and Wolcott around 1:15 a.m., when shots were fired. She felt pain and had been shot in the lower back, police said.
The 12-year-old is in good condition.
A witness told investigators a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting. It’s unclear who was the intended target.
Bullets also hit a car that was parked nearby.
Chicago police are still investigating and no one has been arrested.
So far this week, at least 4 children have been shot.
This is a developing story.