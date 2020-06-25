HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Nurses are demanding changes at a south suburban hospital.
They accuse management of putting nurses and patients at risk for COVID-19.
The nurses held an informational picket Thursday night outside UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.
“We are taking action day to let the community know that there is a problem,” said ICU nurse Carol Lipsey, RN.
The nurses’ union is calling for better safety protocols at the hospital, including better patient screening and more personal protective equipment.
In a statement, Ingalls said its supply chain team has ensured that nurses and front line workers do remain equipped with PPE, and has placed all nurses and other employees in masks for their entire workdays since early in the pandemic.
The hospital also said it has offered expanded paid leave with full benefits for any staffer who needs testing and has contracted COVID-19, regardless of how it was acquired.
“It is unfortunate that National Nurses Organizing Committee seeks to exploit the pandemic for gains in a labor dispute,” the hospital said.
As of Thursday, Ingalls had four patients with COVID-19, and said it remains vigilant in ensuring safety.