WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A Bolingbrook man was charged with reckless homicide Thursday in connection with a crash that left a woman dead earlier this week in Lombard.
Richard Kennedy, 54, was charged in the Monday crash that killed Dulce Olivia Avila-Adame, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office. He is also charged with misdemeanor speeding and driving too fast for conditions.
DuPage County Judge Brian Telander set Kennedy’s bond at $50,000. Kennedy as of Thursday was being treated for injuries in the crash.
Around 5:38 p.m. Monday, Kennedy was speeding on a ret roadway on Route 53 in Lombard when he crossed over the solid lane markings into oncoming traffic and slammed into Avila-Adame’s car, causing her death.
“It is alleged that Mr. Kennedy’s reckless actions caused a head-on collision that took the life of Dulce Olivia Avila-Adame,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “I would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public to please be careful, be patient and obey all rules of the road when driving. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dulce as they grieve their loss. I would like to thank the Lombard Police Department as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Bethany Jackson for their fine work on this tragic case.”
“This was an extremely sad event that did not have to happen,” Lombard police Chief Roy Newton said in the release. “I urge all drivers to use caution while driving. I too, would like to express my condolences to Dulce’s loved ones on their loss.”