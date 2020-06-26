CHICAGO (CBS)– As Illinois enters Phase 4 of reopening, indoor dining returns with restrictions.
Some servers are excited to welcome diners back, but others are worried about the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19.
During Phase 4 restaurants and bars can serve customers indoors at 25% capacity. Customers must be seated at tables that are six feet apart to ensure social distancing.
There can be no more than 10 people per table.
Tables and chairs must be disinfected between parties. Servers must also wear a face covering at all times.
Joshua Lesiner, a server in Chicago, says he’s worried about the reopening of indoor dining and how it’s going to affect his team. Many servers are worried about losing their job if they refuse to return to work.
As far as expanding capacity at restaurants, health officials say it depends on metrics and whether there is a drop in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.