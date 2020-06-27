CHICAGO (CBS) — Warm air moved into the Chicago area Friday night creating a number of severe storms, but Saturday morning there is only a slight chance for a shower or storm. The risk is slight in the morning and then again in the afternoon with only about 20% coverage. The day will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 87 degrees.
Sunday brings partly sunny skies with, again, a small chance for a shower in the afternoon. The high will be around 88 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday, and the high will be around 90 degrees.
Saturday’s high was 81 degrees, and the normal high is 83 degrees.
Forecast:
Saturday – Slight shower chance, partly sunny. High 87.
Sunday – Slight afternoon shower chance. High 88.
Monday – Scattered showers. High 90.