CHICAGO (CBS) — After a hot and muggy start to the day, we could see scattered showers or thunderstorms tonight, mainly in the southern parts of the Chicago area.
After reaching highs close to 90 this afternoon, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s overnight, with a slight chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms early tonight, then turning partly cloudy.
Tomorrow will bring a mix of clouds and sun, with another spotty shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon or evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s again, staying cooler near the lakefront, where highs will be in the upper 70s.
Highs will be near 90 all next week, with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies most of the week, with the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, but many dry hours through the week.
Water temperatures are warming into the upper 60s along city's shoreline and middle 70s on Indiana's shores.
