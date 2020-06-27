CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 756 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 26 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 141,077 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,873 deaths.
As of Saturday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,521,189 virus tests, including 30,237 in the past day.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Saturday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.