CHICAGO (CBS) — Coronavirus numbers are surging in other states like Texas and Florida, pushing national cases to a record high. As more places begin to reopen in Illinois, how does Illinois compare to other states dealing with rising COVID-19 numbers? Is Illinois heading down the same path now that Phase 4 of reopening has begun?
Other states are seeing a rise in cases and taking a step back. After a spike in cases in Texas the governor Friday ordered bars to close and restaurants to cut capacity from 75% to 50%. Businesses in Texas were operating at 50% capacity since early June.
Bars and restaurants in Illinois began serving customers indoors Friday at 25% capacity.
According to guidelines by the Illinois Department of Public Health, workers must wear a face mask and wash their hands every 30 minutes. Tables and chairs must be disinfected and spaced apart to ensure social distancing. Many restaurants in Chicago even require customers to wear a face mask in order to enter.
“We are able to start to interact in bigger groups and go to indoor dining and movie theaters, but if we’re not wearing masks and we are not spaced appropriately we are going to be very much at risk,” said Dr. Mia Taormina, an infectious disease expert with DuPage Medical Group.
Taormina said a sharp rise in cases in Illinois is not inevitable as long as officials are strict moving forward and prepared to make any changes, even for the smallest upward trend.