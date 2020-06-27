CHICAGO (CBS) — Another 496 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday. An additional 21 people in the state have also been confirmed to have died from the novel coronavirus. That brings the total numbers of cases for the state to 44,575 and the total number of deaths to 2,424.
Another 192 probably deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported to the state based on clinical diagnoses for patients with no positive test result on record, according to ISDH.
So far 463,017 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 453,800 on Friday.
Officials said Saturday intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady with nearly 38% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators available.
ISDH will be hosting free drive-thru clinics next week in Goshen and Elkhart at the following locations and times.
Goshen:
Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Team Rehab, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart:
Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tolson Community Youth Center, 1320 Benham Ave.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.