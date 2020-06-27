CHICAGO (CBS) — Police officers and faith leaders joined community members to honor the lives of two murdered teenagers Friday night in Chicago. The vigil was held near 79th and Luella, just steps from where the two boys were gunned down on June 20.
The victims were 16-year-old Charles Riley and 17-year-old Jasean Frances.
Laroy Battle, 19, was charged with murder of the two teenage boys.
Police said the two friends were shot while walking home from the corner store where they went to buy candy.
The accused killer, who did not know the victims, is now in custody.