CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars opened up playing in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Saturday night in Utah. It was their first game since playing in the NWSL title game last October.
Eight of the league’s nine teams are returning to action. Orlando withdrew due to six players testing positive for COVID-19.
The Red Stars faced Washington.
A powerful, emotional moment between Red Stars teammates Julie Ertz and Casey Short during National Anthem to open their #NWSLChallengeCup @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KqjHGossDL
— Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) June 28, 2020
In a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee, including Naperville Central alum Casey Short and teammate Julie Ertz. Emotions were running high for both of them.
The Washington Spirit struck first in the first half on a Rose Lavelle goal nine minutes in. The Spirit won the match 2-1.