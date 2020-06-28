DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Matt Zahn
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Casey Short, Chicago, Chicago Red Stars, Ertz, Washington Spirit

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars opened up playing in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Saturday night in Utah. It was their first game since playing in the NWSL title game last October.

Eight of the league’s nine teams are returning to action. Orlando withdrew due to six players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Red Stars faced Washington.

In a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee, including Naperville Central alum Casey Short and teammate Julie Ertz. Emotions were running high for both of them.

The Washington Spirit struck first in the first half on a Rose Lavelle goal nine minutes in. The Spirit won the match 2-1.