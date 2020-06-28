SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — A severe traffic crash shut down the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg late Sunday.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police Tollway District troopers were called for a serious injury crash on eastbound I-90 near Roselle Road.
A driver lost control of a vehicle and traveled up an embankment, striking an overhead sign post and then flipping onto its roof, state police said.
State police did not specify the driver’s condition.
The eastbound side of the tollway was shut down after the crash.
Further details were not immediately available.