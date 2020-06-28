CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 646 new cases of COVID-19, and 15 new deaths.
Officials said the state has now had 141,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,888 deaths.
As of Sunday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,544,978 virus tests, including 23,789 in the past day.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Sunday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.