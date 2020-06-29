CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is now taking applications for two new distribution centers that will be opening in the south suburbs.

The distribution centers will be located in Markham and Matteson – bringing 2,000 jobs to the Southland.

The 855,000-square-foot warehouses will be the first of their kind in Cook County, using the newest generation of Amazon robots to help sort and ship goods ordered online.

All 2,000 new jobs at the fulfillment centers will have a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. All employees also will receive medical and dental insurance, and 401(k) retirement benefits.

Both facilities are set to launch in time for the upcoming holiday season.

The Pullman neighborood in Chicago also will soon get an Amazon warehouse, after the Chicago City Council last week approved plans for a 40-acre distribution center on the last vacant parcel of Pullman Park, a 180-acre mixed-use development alongside the Bishop Ford, roughly between 103rd and 111th Streets.

