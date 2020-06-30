CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in Little Village Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 3:07 p.m. on 26th Street near Karlov Avenue.
Police said two men, ages 26 and 54, were on the sidewalk when someone came up and fired shots.
The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The old man was also shot multiple times in the body and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
Police said no one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.