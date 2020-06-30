CHICAGO (CBS) — Andy Masur, who has filled in on White Sox radio broadcasts for two years, will be the team’s new play-by-play announcer on WGN Radio, following the death of longtime broadcaster Ed Farmer in April.

Masur, a Glenview native, will join analyst Darrin Jackson in the radio booth for the upcoming 60-game season, which will begin on July 23 or 24. He has filled in for both Farmer and Jackson over the past two seasons.

“I am truly honored and humbled to join my friend Darrin Jackson in the White Sox radio booth this season,” Masur said in a statement. “Many people before me have said legends cannot be replaced, and the great Ed Farmer is truly irreplaceable. As a fellow Chicagoan, I hope my passion for the city and the game of baseball connects with White Sox fans in a way that Ed would be proud. I want to thank the White Sox and WGN Radio for this fantastic opportunity.”

Before his duties with the White Sox began in 2018, Masur also did occasional play-by-play work as well as pregame and postgame shows for the Blackhawks, Cubs, and Northwestern Wildcats. He also spent eight seasons with the radio broadcast team for the San Diego Padres from 2007-14, and was the play-by-play announcer for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team for eight seasons.

Jackson is beginning his 21st season as a White Sox broadcaster; the past 12 as the radio analyst, and nine seasons before that as the team’s TV analyst.