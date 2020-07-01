CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County President met with local and national leaders to get people to register for the U.S. Census.
Toni Preckwinkle was joined by Marilyn Sanders, the Regional Director at U.S. Department of Commerce Census Bureau to discuss strategies to get more people to fill out critical census data.
The deadline for the 2020 census is coming up. The original April 1 deadline was pushed back due to the coronavirus.
Click here for more information on the U.S. Census and how to submit information.