CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 828 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 30 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 144,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,951 deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,636,055 virus tests, including 33,090 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 2.6%, according to IDPH.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.