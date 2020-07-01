JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A controversy has exploded about a video obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators.

The video has just surfaced, even though Eric Lurry, the man who is seen in it, died in the custody of Joliet police nearly six months ago.

It is another example of police departments across the country, holding back critical videos that raise questions about misconduct. But in this case, it was a Joliet police field training sergeant who blew the whistle.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini spoke exclusively to Sgt. Javier Esqueda, a 27-year veteran of the Joliet police force, about breaking the blue wall of silence.

As Savini reported on Tuesday night, we learned the video shows police hitting a man in handcuffs and putting police baton into his mouth.

The police misconduct allegedly happened after Lurry was put in the back of a police car and taken to the Joliet police headquarters.

Esqueda said particularly in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police, he felt it was important for him to take a look when he heard of an video that had surfaced within his own department.

“On seeing that video, it was so disturbing, I cried,” Esqueda said. “Every day, having to live with that was a hard thing, knowing that this administration was probably going to do nothing about it.”

Esqueda described the video and the hardest part of watching it.

“The hardest part of watching that video was watching another fellow sergeant slap him, calling him a bitch, on that video, then going straight for his nose, cutting off his airway,” Esqueda said.

He said Lurry appears to have something in his mouth – and his airway is cut off by way of his nose while his throat is also obstructed for 1 minute and 38 seconds.

“He’s suffocating. I’m no doctor. But if you put your hand on your nose that way, and someone covers your mouth and you can’t breathe, think about the struggle,” Esqueda said.

In seeing the video, Esqueda said he reacted with “disgust.”

“That’s somebody else’s husband, someone else’s son, someone else’s grandchild,” he said.

On Tuesday, Eric Lurry’s widow, Nicole Lurry, said been denied access to all police reports involving the January night her husband died after being in police custody.

“I’ve tried to get answers from Joliet Police Department, and they won’t give me any answers to what happened,” Nicole Lurry said.

She added that we’re going on half a year, and there has been “nothing, absolutely nothing.”

She now only found out a video from a camera mounted inside a police car of that night exists – because we found out and told her.

Nicole Lurry’s attorney, Michael Oppenheimer, also said Savini was the first person to tell him there was a video.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said he has written a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asking for an independent investigation.

TONIGHT AT 10: Watch Savini’s full story on this explosive new video and why Sgt. Esqueda blew the whistle.