CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Evanston are searching for two missing children.
James Monroe, 4, and Saniyah Curington, 13, were last seen at 821 Dobson St. in Evanston Tuesday night just after 10:30 p.m.
According to police, Monroe is 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Curington is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. The relationship between the two missing children is unknown at this time.
“Due to their age, these juveniles are considered to be in danger,” police said in a written release.
Anyone with information should contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5050 or call 9-1-1.
This is a developing story.