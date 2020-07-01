CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters were lined up outside the Cook County Jail Wednesday night, upset over the possible release on bond of a man charged with striking and killing a 13-year-old boy riding his bike on the Southwest Side.
Protesters said Oscar Martinez Guerrero was set to be released on bond and walk out of jail. He is charged in the death of Isaac Martinez last weekend.
The crowd at times chanted, “No bond for Oscar Guerrero!” and “Justice for Isaac!”
The protesters were angry that Guerrero was even granted bond. As of 10 p.m., Guerrero had not posted bond yet, but was poised walk out of jail anytime if he did.
Isaac was struck by a Ford work van on Sunday at Columbus and Lawndale avenues in the Southwest Side’s Ashburn community. The driver kept going.
Isaac’s family said he was an honor student, looking forward to eighth grade. For months, Isaac saved up money to buy his bike. Tragically, it’s now evidence in a criminal case.
Guerrero, 40, was found just a short distance from the scene. He was charged with multiple counts.