VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana teacher is accused of demanding nude pictures from a student in exchange for a grade.
A 17-year-old female student in Valparaiso said Brian Kunze told her in order to keep her A in class, she had to send him the nude pictures.
Kunze, 31, was a teacher at Wheeler High School in Valparaiso.
CBS 2 showed his mugshot on air Wednesday night, because police believe there may be other victims out there.
The incident dates back to May 2019. Kunze has not worked at the school since.
The student alleged that Kunze pressured her to send nude photos.
Police said when they seized the teacher’s cellphones and computers, other victims surfaced.
Kunze was arrested and charged with receiving child pornography.