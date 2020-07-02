CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said several people were involved in an argument shortly after 9 a.m. outside a home on the 7600 block of South Clyde Avenue, when a gunman opened fire.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the side, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the lower right leg, and a 58-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.
All three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were stabilized.
Police said the shooter fled the scene, and no one was in custody Thursday morning.
Area Two detectives are investigating.