CHICAGO (CBS)– City Council committees will meet to talk about Chicago Police School Resource Officers in public schools.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. It is a hearing, so there will not be a vote.
Members will talk about the recommended improvements in the School Resource Officer program.The program was audited in 2018 by an Inspector General.
Last Wednesday, school board members voted against getting rid of Chicago police officers in schools. That keeps a $33 million contract with CPD in place until it expires in August.