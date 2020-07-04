DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Daniel Cabrera was last seen June 3 in the 5200 block of West 64th Place in the Chrysler Village neighborhood. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

(Credit: CPD)

Police say Daniel may be in the following areas:

  • 2500 block of York Street in Blue Island, Illinois
  • 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Chicago
  • 5200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Chicago
  • 0000 block of East 111th Place in Chicago

If you know where Daniel is you are asked to call 911 or contact CPD detectives at (312)747-8380.