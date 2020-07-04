CHICAGO (CBS) — The annual Chicago fireworks show at Navy Pier was canceled this July 4th, but several suburban communities went forward with their displays.
Bolingbrook hosted a drive-in fireworks show Saturday night. The fireworks there could be seen by those camped out near the Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Organizers said they also raised the height of the fireworks for better viewing around the area.
The Navy Pier fireworks were canceled due to concerns about crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But other virtual events did go ahead. They included a virtual Independence Day salute concert and at-home salsa dance parties.
Also held Saturday was a virtual version of the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival. The house music celebration went virtual with DJs streaming their sets on YouTube from noon until 9 p.m.