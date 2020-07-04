CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and two men were injured in a shooting early July 4th on South Lake Shore Drive.
The 34-year-old woman and the two men, ages 26 and 32, were walking in the area of 31st Street and Lake Shore Drive around 5:20 a.m. Saturday when a group of about six men came up to the woman, police said.
Three of the four men distracted the woman, while two men took out guns and fired shots at the woman and the two male victims, police said.
The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, thigh, and torso, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition. The 32-year-old man suffered a graze would to the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.