CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs were back to work practicing at Wrigley Field on Sunday, and the weather has certainly been cooperating.
Javy Baez looks like he’s in midseason form, hitting some bombs at the Friendly Confines.
The Cubs played another intrasquad game Sunday night, as they tried to squeeze in as much work as possible while having fun.
“We’re having some fun. We’re trying to create a good environment here. The guys had good energy, which was very fun to see,” said Cubs Manager David Ross, “and it’s different, you know, no fans at the park. We’re playing games, it’s really quiet, but I had good energy. Javy brought some really good energy, and he’s always a guy that makes it fun out there, so we’re just trying to get the reps in and not make too many judgments the first couple days.”