David Ross Says Cubs Have Had 'Good Energy' As They PracticeThe Cubs were back to work practicing at Wrigley Field on Sunday, and the weather has certainly been cooperating.

White Sox Pitcher Dallas Keuchel Says He's Trying To Stick To A RoutineBeginning the season a couple months late is nothing new for White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Two White Sox Players Test Positive For COVID-19Two Chicago White Sox players have texted positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday. Both players are asymptomatic.

White Sox And Cubs Take Safety Precautions As Workouts BeginBaseball is going to be the real test of how safely sports can resume. Friday the Cubs and Sox took the first steps toward getting back on the field.

Chicago Cubs, White Sox Practice In Scorching Heat With COVID-19 PrecautionsObviously this version of camp much different than things were back in Arizona in March. Players all had to go through an intake process that included COVID-19 testing.

White Sox Pitcher Michael Kopech Misses Start Of Summer Camp Due To Personal MatterKopech is coming back from Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He hit triple-digits on the radar gun during his first spring training appearance.