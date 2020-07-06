CHICAGO (CBS) — Court is back in session, in person, in Cook County.
It’s been nearly four months of hearing cases though online video-conference calls. But Monday, some court buildings around Cook County are back open.
People heading into court at the Daley Center had their temperatures taken before going inside. It’s a safety plan that’s been in the works for two months.
Attorneys and litigants may appear in-person, but some judges will continue to hear cases online as a safety precaution.
