CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 614 new cases of COVID-19, and six new deaths.
The new figures bring the total to 147,865, with 7,062 deaths, in all 102 Illinois counties.
The new deaths include two men in their 60s and one woman in their 80s in Cook County, one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s in Champaign County, and one woman in her 90s in DeKalb County.
While the numbers of cases and deaths have been lower than usual over the past two days, case counts are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays when weekend test results come in. The Department of Public Health also tweeted that state community-based testing sites were closed for the Fourth of July on Saturday.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have returned 21,134 tests for a total of 1,782,840. The preliminary statewide positivity rate from June 29 to July 5 is 2.6 percent.