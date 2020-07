Professional Bull Riders Brings Its Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship To CBS & CBS Sports Network July 10-12Professional bull riding is normally an individual sport, but with the Monster Energy Team Challenge, fans get a different experience watching their favorite riders compete for a title on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Soldier Field To Host Drive-In Movies This Summer, Starting WednesdaySpaces will be available for approximately 375 cars in the south lot, with seating allowed in, on, or in front of vehicles.

David Ross Says Cubs Have Had 'Good Energy' As They PracticeThe Cubs were back to work practicing at Wrigley Field on Sunday, and the weather has certainly been cooperating.

White Sox Pitcher Dallas Keuchel Says He's Trying To Stick To A RoutineBeginning the season a couple months late is nothing new for White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Two White Sox Players Test Positive For COVID-19Two Chicago White Sox players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Sunday. Both players are asymptomatic.

White Sox And Cubs Take Safety Precautions As Workouts BeginBaseball is going to be the real test of how safely sports can resume. Friday the Cubs and Sox took the first steps toward getting back on the field.