CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire FC match set for Wednesday is postponed because several players on the opposing team have COVID-19.

Major League Soccer announced five players from Nashville FC tested positive for the coronavirus. The team was set to play against Chicago Wednesday as part of the MLS is Back Group A match. Four other Nashville players have been tested and are still awaiting results.

The tournament is set to start in Bay Lake, Florida in the Orlando area.

As a result of COVID-19 news, the Chicago Fire FC will play its first match of the tournament against Inter Miami CF next Tuesday, July 14.

Nashville is the latest team to announce players testing positive for COVID 19. On Monday, FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament. Ten of its players and one member of the team’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fire also announced its “Drive-In Matchday” has also been rescheduled.

That match has the Fire going up against New York City FC on July 19 at 7:00 p.m. That game can be seen from the Waldron Parking Deck at Soldier Field. Fans parked in vehicles can watch the game on two over sized HD videoboards with the audio broadcast available via car radio.

Parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m. Fans who previously registered for the July 8 event will be given the first chance to sign-up for the new date.

According to the Fire, preregistration is required for this event. All fans must arrive in a vehicle and have a valid ID matching the name on the registration.

More information will be shared via email as well as on the Fire’s website and social channels in the next few days.