CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have confirmed 587 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois in the past day, including 37 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had 148,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 102 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 7,063 deaths.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Illinois has conducted 1,809,834 virus tests, including 26,994 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 2.5%, according to IDPH.
As of Monday night, 1,385 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 320 in intensive care, and 153 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Tuesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.