Chicago Fire FC Postpones Wednesday's Game, Opponents Test Positive For COVID-19As a result of COVID-19 news, the Chicago Fire FC will play its first match of the tournament against Inter Miami CF next Tuesday, July 14.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.

Baseball Players Concerned About Lack Of COVID-19 TestingMultiple teams around Major League Baseball, including the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, had to cancel their Monday practices because of delays with the coronavirus test results.

Professional Bull Riders Brings Its Monster Energy Team Challenge Championship To CBS & CBS Sports Network July 10-12Professional bull riding is normally an individual sport, but with the Monster Energy Team Challenge, fans get a different experience watching their favorite riders compete for a title on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Soldier Field To Host Drive-In Movies This Summer, Starting WednesdaySpaces will be available for approximately 375 cars in the south lot, with seating allowed in, on, or in front of vehicles.

David Ross Says Cubs Have Had 'Good Energy' As They PracticeThe Cubs were back to work practicing at Wrigley Field on Sunday, and the weather has certainly been cooperating.