CHICAGO (CBS) — Several student athletes tested positive for COVID-19, shutting down three sports camps at Lake Zurich High School. School officials would not say exactly how many student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, but sports camps have been shut down for the rest of the week while the health department continues to investigate those cases.

Summer athletic camps started Monday, but after the first day of camp, a number of families notified District 95 that their students on the football, baseball and poms teams had tested positive for COVID-19. The athletic director sent an email to families Tuesday morning saying, “From what we know, they had been in contact with another person or persons who had tested positive… prompting them to get tested and learned of the results yesterday.”

When asked how many families came forward and how many student athletes became infected, a district spokesperson did not answer the question. The district only said there are multiple student athletes infected.

The district is now working with the Lake County Health Department. Both made the decision to close only those three camps and allow other camps at the high school to go on as planned, including girls basketball, cross country and volleyball. In the email the athletic director said, “The health department assured us our other camps were able to continue at this time.”

Since the pandemic began, in Lake County close to 92,000 people have been tested, and there are more than 10,000 confirmed cases. As of Tuesday 405 people have died from the virus.

The district said safety guidelines are in place for student athletes and coaches, such as temperature checks and masks at all times unless doing drills or physical activity.

The health department said the focus is on the investigation and contact tracing, so they can notify any student who may have come in close contact with infected people.