CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man died Monday evening after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Clark Street Beach in north suburban Evanston.
Police said officers were called to Clark Street Beach at 1811 Sheridan Rd. around 8:25 p.m. When they arrived, a person was in the lake trying to pull a man out of the water.
Evanston firefighters also responded and helped pull the victim out of the lake.
Emergency crews began performing CPR and took the man to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Marcos Quito, of the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Police said there were no signs of foul play. Evanston detectives are conducting a death investigation.