CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago native’s Oscar-winning animated film is being turned into a new series for HBO.
“Hair Love” won this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Short.
It’s the story about a Black dad trying to comb his daughter’s hair.
The film’s creator, Chicago native and former NFL player Matthew Cherry, will now head up a 12-episode animated series based on the characters from “Hair Love.”
#YoungLove coming soon to @hbomax pic.twitter.com/dYKIrqKDVy
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2020