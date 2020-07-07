DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) —  A Chicago native’s Oscar-winning animated film is being turned into a new series for HBO.

“Hair Love” won this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

(Credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

It’s the story about a Black dad trying to comb his daughter’s hair.

The film’s creator, Chicago native and former NFL player Matthew Cherry, will now head up a 12-episode animated series based on the characters from “Hair Love.”

 