Fans Can Buy Cardboard Cutouts Of Themselves In Stands At Sox Games; No Decision Yet On Opening Day Starting PitcherYou may not be able to attend the White Sox opening homestand, but a reasonable facsimile of you can! Fans can submit a photo and have their cardboard cutout sit in the stands for the first three home games against the Minnesota Twins.

Northwestern Won't Play Wisconsin At Wrigley Field; Game Moved To Ryan FieldNorthwestern University athletic director Jim Phillips cited the possibility of a limited crowd at the famed ballpark even if fans were allowed.

'Every Hole Is Memorable,' Says Mark Immelman On Muirfield Village, Site Of Workday Charity OpenThe Workday Charity Open begins the PGA Tour's two-week stay at Muirfield Village Golf Club with another stellar field.

Gio Gonzalez Eager To Pitch For White Sox 16 Years After Drafting HimCOVID-19 is causing more testing problems in baseball as more teams cancel practice, but the White Sox worked out on the South Side at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday.

Chicago Fire FC Postpones Wednesday's Game, Opponents Test Positive For COVID-19As a result of COVID-19 news, the Chicago Fire FC will play its first match of the tournament against Inter Miami CF next Tuesday, July 14.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.