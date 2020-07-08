CHICAGO (CBS) — It was so hot Wednesday afternoon that the 100th Street Bridge over the Calumet River had to be hosed down.
The Chicago Department of Transportation said it was reported at 3 p.m. that heat expansion had made it impossible to close the drawbridge.
The bridge did eventually come down, but the Fire Department had to hose it down from a fire boat to cool it off afterward.
Such things happen from time to time in Chicago when metal on bridges gets hot and expands.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported on Wednesday night, it will be very mild and partly cloudy, with any isolated storms wrapping up. The low is 74.
Scattered storms are coming again on Thursday, with a high of 93. A few storms may be strong, and gusty winds are possible.