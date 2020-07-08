CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois residents are getting an extra month to renew expired driver’s licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations as many driver services centers are dealing with huge wait times forcing people to stand in line outside for several hours during a heat wave.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Wednesday it is pushing back the expiration dates of all driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations until Nov. 1.
White’s office said the change was made in an effort to avoid having people rush to Driver Services centers during the ongoing heat wave in Illinois. Some facilities have seen wait times of three hours or more in recent days, with people forced to wait in long lines outside due to social distancing requirements.
“I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time,” White said in a statement.
Driver Services centers currently are open only for new drivers, people with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, and for vehicle transactions such as license plate stickers and vehicle titles. Face masks are required.
People who need to visit a Driver Services facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card should first use the preregistration application at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to speed up their transaction while at the facility.
The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging people to use online services at cyberdriveillinois.com to renew vehicle stickers from home. Many Illinois residents also can renew their ID card or driver’s license online. People also can obtain a duplicate license or ID card, or abstract of their driving record online.
White’s office said online transactions have surged in recent weeks, with June 2020 seeing a 110% increase in online license plate sticker renewals compared to June 2019.