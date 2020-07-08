DOWNLOAD NEW APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Albany Park, baseball bat, Carl Noffz, Central Park Avenue, Murder, Philip Noffz

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stood charged with murder Wednesday, after police said he beat another man in the head and face with a baseball bat in Albany Park.

Carl Noffz, 23, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.

Police said he hit a 28-year-old man multiple times in the head and face with a baseball bat. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Philip Noffz. Police could not confirm a familial relationship between the two men.

Carl Noffz was arrested and charged.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Philip Noffz’s body was found in a basement apartment.

Further information was not available.