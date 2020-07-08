CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stood charged with murder Wednesday, after police said he beat another man in the head and face with a baseball bat in Albany Park.
Carl Noffz, 23, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said.
Police said he hit a 28-year-old man multiple times in the head and face with a baseball bat. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Philip Noffz. Police could not confirm a familial relationship between the two men.
Carl Noffz was arrested and charged.
The Medical Examiner’s office said Philip Noffz’s body was found in a basement apartment.
Further information was not available.