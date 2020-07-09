CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire FC have been moved to a new group in Orlando after Nashville was removed from the MLS Is Back Tournament following nine positive coronavirus tests among their players.
The Fire’s first game will now be against Seattle Tuesday, July 14 at 8 a.m.
Bring on the west. We're headed to Group B in the #MLSisBack Tournament. 👋#cffc #cf97
— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 9, 2020
The team was supposed to face Nashville in its first game Wednesday.
Major League Soccer announced five players from Nashville SC tested positive for the coronavirus. The team was set to play against Chicago Wednesday as part of the MLS is Back Group A match.