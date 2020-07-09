CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in more than a month, Illinois is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, although the number of deaths remains low, with 20 additional fatalities in the past 24 hours.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of the virus. Illinois hadn’t seen more than 1,000 new cases in a day since June 5, when the state reported 1,156 new cases.
However, the new cases also came as Illinois hit a new high mark for virus testing, with 36,180 tested in the past 24 hours. The previous high was 34,318 tests on July 3. Over the past 24 hours, the postitive test rate in Illinois is 2.8%; over the past seven days, the positive test rate is 2.6%, according to IDPH.
As of Thursday afternoon, Illinois has reported 150,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 7,119 deaths.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Thursday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.
As of Wednesday night, 1,507 virus patients were being treated at Illinois hospitals, including 317 in intensive care, and 153 on ventilators.