CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs are still plowing forward without a reported positive coronavirus test among their players.

Craig Kimbrel, who gave up a home run to Willson Contreras the other night, is getting used to all the new safety protocols.

As a closer, he might be affected by the lack of fans more than most. He won’t have them to help pump the adrenaline when he comes into games this year.

“I’m just going to have to figure out a way to do it,” he said. “It’s all I can do and definitely will. I’ve just got to mentally go to a place and physically be ready to go out there and do what I’ve always done, so that’s all I’m really trying to do. We can’t come into this thinking everything is going to be the same and the feeling’s going to be the same. I think to me that’s going to be the biggest change is the feeling of the game and how everybody takes it on.”